PNNL to welcome more Cougs to do research in Richland

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

0:55 CBC pioneers campus living for community college students