PNNL to welcome more Cougs to do research in Richland

Expect to see more Cougs on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus in Richland as the lab and Washington State University collaborate on a new program.
The Department of Energy lab and WSU have long been partners, including on joint faculty appointments and research projects.
Now the two institutions are formalizing a program to bring doctoral candidates to PNNL for internships annually.
The students will receive stipends and benefits from PNNL as they pursue research in clean energy, chemistry, environmental sustainability, national security and biotechnology, among other areas of focus at the Richland laboratory.
They are expected to spend about two years at PNNL, gaining research experience working with nationally recognized scientists after completing their coursework at any of the WSU campuses.
The first 12 students in the PNNL-WSU Distinguished Graduate Research Program have been selected jointly by the lab and WSU and will start their internships in the fall.
“These doctoral students are not only bright, they will come with new questions and ideas that will enhance the culture of creativity and innovation at the lab,” said Malin Young, deputy director for science and technology at PNNL.
