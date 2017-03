1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State