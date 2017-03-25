Mid-Columbia residents complete college degrees

▪ Denise McInturff, of West Richland, graduated with a master of arts degree majoring in biology from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
▪ The following students received their degree from Western Governors University.
Burbank — Jasmin White-Bowen, MBA in management and strategy; Sheena Kelly, master of arts in science education (5-12 in chemistry).
Kennewick — Rachel Ashley, bachelor of science in accounting; Kristi Mellema, bachelor of science in nursing; Tara Metz, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Michaela Marty, master of arts in English language learning (PreK-12); Tara Symons, MBA in healthcare management; Alyssa Hubbard, master of arts in mathematics education (5-12); Donna Osborne, master of science in nursing — education; Hillari McConnell, bachelor of science in nursing; Sean Spaniel, bachelor of science in software development; Anthony Neal, bachelor of science in business management; April Samples, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Amanda Anderson, master of science in special education; Kym Kennell, bachelor of science in business management; Andra Thompson, master of science in nursing — leadership and management; Cari Greer, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Kim Lembeck, master of science in educational leadership; Michelle Mercer, bachelor of science in business management; Cara Suarez, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Amy Gray, master of arts in English language learning (PreK-12); Toree Markussen, master of science in curriculum and instruction; Becky LaBarre, master of education in learning and technology; Mallory Flesher, master of arts in English language learning (PreK-12); Melanie Billingsley, master of science in nursing — leadership and management; Christina Anderson, master of science in nursing — leadership and management.
Richland — Sylvia Bartlett, master of science in nursing — leadership and management; Anneke Rachinski, master of science in management and leadership; Patti Jones, bachelor of science in business — human resource management; Sharee McKay, master of science in special education; Kiely Hoopes, bachelor of science in marketing management; Therese Howe, bachelor of science in information technology; Hannah Edington, master of business administration; Ilona Radovets, master of science in curriculum and instruction; Kelsey Jager, master of education in instructional design; Marissa Frank, bachelor of science in nursing; Guillermo Castagnola Izquierdo, bachelor of science in IT — security emphasis; Robbe Ostboe, bachelor of science in information technology; Jonathan Dickey, MBA in IT management; Chad Schow, bachelor of science in IT — security emphasis; Brandon Roach, bachelor of science in business management; Sheila LaSalle, endorsement preparation program in educational leadership.
West Richland — Bethany Owens, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Rachel Shank, master of arts in mathematics education (K-6); Ronica Bishop, bachelor of science in nursing; Richard Washburn, master of business administration; Brandon Wheeler, master of science in curriculum and instruction; John Young, master of business administration.
