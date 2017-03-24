CH2M donation helping future scientists learn science

Struggling WSU Tri-Cities students are getting help because of a CH2M Hill donation.
The $90,000 from the Hanford contractor to the Richland campus funds salaries and training at the university’s STEM tutoring center.
While STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, the center offers students aid in any subjects, said Jeff Dennison, the campus’ director of marketing and communications.
The tutors are WSU students, who have been screened and trained. Students needing assistance can request it, and the center assigns a tutor to work with them.
“Any academic resource we can provide is very important,” Dennison said. “Some of these disciplines are very technical and it’s imperative that we have these resources.”
The donation is part of a longstanding partnership between the university and the company. Since the beginning of its contract, CH2M Hill has given WSU Tri-Cities more than $1 million.
“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to STEM education in our community and encouraging the next generation of Hanford workers,” said Sonya Johnson, director of communications for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company.
