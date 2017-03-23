Hundreds of Kennewick kids will soon have a new place to call school

Kennewick’s largest elementary school will start sprouting near the Clearwater Creek Development this week.
The school board recently approved a $20 million bid from Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction. The company is working on the new Westgate Elementary on Fourth Avenue.
The company was one of five competing for the contract. It was estimated to cost $21 million.
The unnamed Elementary 16 is the final building included in the $89 million bond voters passed in 2015.
Initially planned for 22 classrooms, the project expanded after the school district received a $51 million state grant aimed at reducing K-3 class sizes. Kennewick schools were the largest beneficiary of the $234 million the Legislature set aside in 2016.
The school district started the year with 17,949 students — 444 more than last year. Superintendent Dave Bond said elementary schools saw the most growth.
About 760 students are expected to roam the halls of the new south Richland school. The building will serve the west end of Kennewick and the portion of Richland around the Hayden Homes subdivision.
It is expected to draw students away from Cottonwood, Sunset View and Ridge View elementary schools.
The building is expected to open in August 2018, and include a gym, cafeteria, library, music room, computer lab and two reading rooms, along with the classroom space.
Along with an expanded elementary school, the state money is paying for construction of a new dual-language elementary school. The 30-classroom building is planned for the site of the former Desert Hills Middle School. Demolition of most of those buildings has already started.
The gym is slated to become the new home of the Mid-Columbia Partnership, the district’s home school program.
The school district is asking for bids, and the board is expected to approve the low bid on April 19.
District officials will soon begin drawing the boundaries for the two schools. Bond previously said they’ll present options to the board during the June retreat.
They plan to present two or three options to the community. In the past, district officials held five meetings — four to collect feedback and a fifth to present a final option.
The board is scheduled to make its choice by November.
Once the principals for the new schools are in place in the fall, they will lead the process to pick names.
District policy is to name its facilities after people who achieved national or local prominence, after geographical characteristics of the area in which the facility is located, or other important events or achievements.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
