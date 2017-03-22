Look out Russian hackers. CBC cybersecurity students may soon have your number

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

0:45 Benton County Fairgrounds building renovations

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:16 Women of the World quartet performs at Amistad Elementary in Kennewick