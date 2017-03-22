Look out Russian hackers. CBC cybersecurity students may soon have your number

Russian hackers could be the future target of some Columbia Basin College students that their cybersecurity program was federally approved.
The college’s program joined about 200 other schools nationwide as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
It is the fifth college in the state to receive the designation from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
The college’s program meets the federal standards, making students eligible for U.S. Department of Defense scholarships.
They can apply for the Information Assurance Scholarship program, which offers high-performing students up to $14,000 for undergraduate tuition, college officials said.
Melissa DeHaan, CBC associate professor
The designation opens the door for the college to apply for grants to improve their infrastructure and develop more classes.
Melissa DeHaan and Debbie Wolf, associate professors of computer science, spent four months pursuing the recognition for the 4-year-old program.
“They’re really hard to get, but once you get this designation, you’re on the top of the list,” DeHaan said.
The professors needed to prove the program taught students in 11 areas, including data analysis, system administration and cryptography. The courses must meet requirements set by the two agencies.
“Students in cybersecurity need to know about and understand these topics,” Wolf said.
The agencies require the college to show they taught about security in classes outside of the program.
“It means the college itself views cybersecurity as important,” DeHaan said.
