Pasco school superintendent plans listening lunches

The superintendent of Pasco schools is inviting the Pasco community to lunch.
The first of a series of meetings with Superintendent Michelle Whitney is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the district administration building at 1215 W. Lewis Street.
The Soup with the Superintendent: Listening Tour 2.0 is to encourage people to share their thoughts and concerns about the district during a light lunch, said district officials. Translation services will be available.
Three similar forums are planned for April 21, May 19 and June 19.
