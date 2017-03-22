Education

March 22, 2017 5:57 PM

Pasco school superintendent plans listening lunches

Tri-City Herald

The superintendent of Pasco schools is inviting the Pasco community to lunch.

The first of a series of meetings with Superintendent Michelle Whitney is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the district administration building at 1215 W. Lewis Street.

The Soup with the Superintendent: Listening Tour 2.0 is to encourage people to share their thoughts and concerns about the district during a light lunch, said district officials. Translation services will be available.

Three similar forums are planned for April 21, May 19 and June 19.

