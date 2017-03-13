Kennewick ends classes June 14, moved parent-teacher conferences

Kennewick students will wrap up classes June 14.
Schools will remain open until June 16 as the district holds parent-teacher conferences on the final days of school.
The school board set the final school day as part of sending a letter to the state requesting a waiver from the requirement that students spend 180 days in school.
Pasco and Richland school districts previously approved their plans for when school would end.
School districts throughout Washington grappled with schedules after losing several days to snow and ice. Kennewick and Pasco canceled 10 days, and Richland lost nine.
As the series of winter storms whipped through the area in January, Gov. Jay Inslee issued two declarations of emergency, which triggered state law allowing area districts to apply for the waiver.
To receive the waiver, they needed to meet two requirements — classes needed to continue until June 14 and students needed to make up three days.
A third state requirement — to reach an average of 1,027 instructional hours per grade level — cannot be waived.
To meet the requirement, Richland scheduled its last day on June 15 and Pasco on June 16.
Kennewick is on track to reach the goal after making scheduling changes earlier in the year.
Kennewick school officials are holding parent-teacher conferences at the end of the year so students can spend more time in class and graduation can remain on June 3.
Kennewick, Richland and Pasco decided to keep their graduations on the first weekend in June. To do it the seniors in Pasco needed to attend class for five extra days, and, three days for students in Kennewick and Richland.
Kennewick scheduled activities on March 25, April 15 and 29. The activities differ depending on the high school, but they include touring the B Reactor at Hanford, help preparing for Advanced Placement tests and community service.
Richland set aside April 15, 22 and 29 for senior activities. Suggestions for activities include touring the B Reactor, the REACH museum and a test preparation day.
Pasco seniors are spending five Saturdays on April 15, 22, 29 and May 6 and 13 at Chiawana, Pasco and New Horizons high schools. Schools are working on the details of what activities students will do on those days, but they may include tours and Advanced Placement test preparation.
Delta High School will follow a different schedule. The Saturday sessions will be April 15, 22 and 29.
