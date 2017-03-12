Education

March 12, 2017 8:01 PM

Hanford, Sunnyside High students advance to Intel science fair

By Annette Cary

Students from Hanford and Sunnyside high schools who did medically-related research were named Saturday as the two grand prize winners of the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Christopher Kang, a sophomore at Hanford High in Richland, was awarded a grand prize for his project “Utilizing Machine Learning Techniques to Identify the Risk of Cancerous Skin Lesions.”

Abrag Nassar, a junior at Sunnyside High, also was awarded a grand prize for his project “Reversing High Glucose Levels Through a Novel Approach: Celegans as a Model for Treating Diabetes.”

Their expenses will be paid to compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May.

The first-place winner also will attend the competition as an observer. Cole Kissler, an Odessa High senior, took first place for “Production of Bioethanol from Pulsed Electric Field Pretreatment.”

Other Mid-Columbia winners in the senior division included: Karen Villanueva, Sunnyside High, second place; Bryan Fang, Richland High, honorable mention; and Kimberly McKinnon, Hanford High, also honorable mention.

Projects were displayed at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick last week.

For more information, go to www.midcolumbiasciencefair.org.

