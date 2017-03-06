Finley student’s Every 15 Minutes post draws global support

Two Finley students helped the world feel the heartache of drunken driving when their Facebook post went viral over the weekend.
Nesha Wesson snapped a photo of her friend Liz Serven being wheeled out of class on a gurney, a white sheet covering her body. By all appearances, Liz was dead.
The performance was part of the annual Every 15 Minutes program at River View High School.
Nesha converted her color image to black and white, contributing to its tragic feel. She added a poem and posted it.
By Monday, her post was shared 57,000 times and drew comments from around the world as it spread from friend to friend.
“So many people are sharing their stories,” Nesha said. “I don’t know these people, and they’re just spilling out their hearts to me.”
The Finley School District began offering an Every 15 Minutes program in 1999. When the Spokane Police Department started the program in 1990, one person was dying every 15 minutes because of drunken drivers.
Most Mid-Columbia high schools use the emotional two-day program to get the attention of young drivers.
Liz was one of about 15 students who counselor Rebekah Duty asked to “die” this year in Finley.
A firefighter and police officer went into Liz’s classroom, read her obituary and wheeled her from the room. Nesha snapped a picture with just the top of Liz’s head visible under the sheet.
Those who die aren’t allowed to talk to anyone. They spend the night away from home, and don’t have access to their phones.
At a student assembly the next day, Liz read a poem written about a person who goes to a party, doesn’t drink, but is later killed by a drunken driver.
Nesha’s post of the photo and the poem gathered momentum through the weekend.
“I didn’t think it would reach that far,” she said.
Someone in Tennessee told her about losing a friend to a drunken driver. A firefighter told her he sees the result of collisions that her post allowed him to see it from a victim’s point of view.
Another person from Indianapolis wrote about a drunken driver killing a close friend.
The farthest-away comment came from a reader in New Zealand.
“Everyone sharing these stories makes you realize how often this actually happens,” Liz said. “I love that it’s going viral.”
Nesha said she didn’t expect the response, saying she normally just shares items on her Facebook page that she is thinks will help the community.
“It really did make an impact,” she said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
