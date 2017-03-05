Kids dig soil science with help of PNNL experts

Mushrooms will be growing in dark closets around the Tri-Cities for the next couple of weeks.
The fungus gardens are courtesy of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientists who have been visiting students at the Sagebrush Elementary School in Richland for some hands on learning and fun for its students.
It’s one of the benefits of having one the nation’s premier science laboratories based in the Tri-Cities — students at the nonprofit school, which uses the Montessori education method, are able to learn from experts.
“These are some opportunities they don’t get in the course of the regular classroom day with expertise our teachers don’t have,” said the school’s administrative coordinator, Jen Sandvig. “We’re very blessed to be able to pull from the lab.”
It’s the best way to learn about soil.
Peyton Smith, PNNL soil scientest
Friday soil scientists from the Department of Energy lab presented the fourth and final lesson in their after school series.
All have involved students, plus table tops and floors, getting dirty.
“It’s the best way to learn about soil,” scientist Peyton Smith said.
Students have gotten muddy learning about the different types of soil — from sandy to clay — and have tested the pH of the soil. They have learned about worm composting and built a compost bin that the school will continue to use.
On the final day of the series “we looked at mushrooms and felt their veins,” said second-grader Prayrona Choudhury. “Brown mushrooms had white veins. White mushrooms had brown veins.”
“All their roots are connected,” said third-grader Adeline Bennett.
“We are encouraging kids to use their senses — to make observations,” said PNNL scientist Alex Crump.
What if my cat eats it?
Ava Robertshaw, student, Sagebrush Elementary School
The highlight of the final session was creating mushroom gardens to take home.
“What if my cat eats it?” asked fifth-grader Ava Robertshaw.
“Then your cat will enjoy a very expensive meal,” Smith responded.
Squirrels like mushrooms and students may see mushrooms in their yard that squirrels have left gnaw marks on, she said.
Students mixed prepackaged blends with oyster mushroom spores and mycelium purchased over the internet into fresh coffee grounds. Mycelium, as the Sagebrush Elementary students now know, is the main body of the fungus that spreads like threads underground, and the toadstool they see above ground is the fruit of the fungus.
“Make a lasagna,” Smith said, as the students tore up pieces of cardboard to spritz with water layer with the coffee grounds that will feed the mushrooms.
If the students can keep their gardens, contained in plastic bags, in a dark place and lightly watered every couple of days, they should see the mycelium spread and have mushrooms to pick and eat in as soon as two weeks.
More importantly, they should have an understanding of the life cycle of fungi, along with some fun exposure to soil science.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
