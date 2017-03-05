West Richland seniors win Benton REA scholarships

Five recipients of Benton REA’s $8,000 academic scholarship were awarded at the cooperative’s annual meeting Feb. 11.
Each year scholarships are given to high school seniors whose parents are members of Benton REA.
Recipients of the 2017 Benton REA Academic Scholarship include Joshua Cahoon, son of Clifton and Tami Cahoon; James Carpenter, son of Bruce and Ann Carpenter; Akshay Krieg, son of David and Rebekah Krieg; Kara Shibley, daughter of Kim and Bill Shibley; and George Zhang, son of Fred Zhang and Juanli Wu. All five recipients are from West Richland.
Applications for Benton REA’s 2018 academic as well as trade and technical scholarships become available in the fall.
For more information, go to BentonREA.org/scholarships.
