Mid-Columbia schools reaffirm support for undocumented students

Mid-Columbia school officials, like educators nationwide, are wrestling with how to support undocumented students in the face of anti-immigrant sentiments — sometimes from their own employees.
Some districts issue public statements, trying to put into words their support for all students within their borders, regardless of documentation status.
Federal law promises a public education to everyone, including undocumented students.
Just last week, Hermiston Superintendent Fred Maiocco Jr. sent a statement to the community emphasizing the district’s commitment to provide a safe, caring and inclusive learning environment.
“In Hermiston, we embrace diversity,” Maiocco wrote. “We recognize and value the worth of each and every student, regardless of race, creed, citizenship status or other protected class.”
Pasco Superintendent Michelle Whitney, who oversees a 17,400-student district that is 70 percent Hispanic, sent a message to her staff in November, just after the presidential election.
“Over the last few weeks and months, the national dialogue has caused uncertainty for people,” Whitney wrote.
“In times of uncertainty our students, parents and community look to school staff as a foundation of stable, predictable, compassionate support and to help them make sense of their feelings.”
The Richland and Kennewick school districts have not issued public statements, but both have policies protecting students from discrimination and harassment.
Statewide, Chris Reykdal, head of the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, weighed in last month about undocumented students.
In a memo, Reykdal emphasized that local school districts can’t collect information about the legal status of their students.
“Our state’s public education system exists to help our students learn,” he said. “It does not function, nor will it function, as an arm of federal immigration services.”
Social media a challenge
Anti-immigrant social media posts have called into question what rights public school employees have to make comments that others may take as racist or offensive.
Earlier this week, about 100 people attended a Prosser School Board meeting, where several members of the public complained about anti-immigrant Facebook posts by two employees — a teacher and a library assistant.
Many in attendance asked the board to support all students in the district.
“Please be assured that the views expressed by this teacher on her personal Facebook page do not in any way reflect the views, beliefs or values of the Prosser School District or its administration or board of directors,” said Superintendent Ray Tolcacher.
Social media posting by school employees is challenging school administrators to give educators clearer guidelines and policies on the expectations and their behavior, even on their own Facebook pages.
In Kennewick, “The district’s expectation is that staff will act in a courteous and respectful manner toward parents, school patrons, students and other school employees,” said Robyn Chastain, the school district’s director of communications and public relations.
Richland’s policy is focused on making sure teachers maintain a professional relationship with students online.
Pasco’s policy also says school employees should be professional and not share any confidential information about students, employees, parents, patrons or alumni.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington says the law is continuing to evolve on this issue.
“In general, if you use social media in your private capacity to express your beliefs on a matter of public concern, you may be protected,” the ACLU said.
“However, if you use social media to comment about students, school or other work-related matters, or you use it to engage in what might be considered conduct impairing your functioning as a teacher, the First Amendment may not protect you.”
A growing immigrant community
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 9,136 of the 76,918 people living in Kennewick in 2015, the most recent year available, were born in another country. Pasco counted 16,701 of 67,391, and Richland 4,465 of 52,291.
The census numbers include foreign nationals who became U.S. citizens and people who didn’t. It does not include figures for whether someone is legally living in the U.S.
The numbers also are limited to people living in the city limits. Many school districts serve a larger population than those within municipal boundaries.
