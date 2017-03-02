Mid-Columbia students included in college deans’ academic lists

▪ Shelby R. Ines of Kennewick was named to the dean’s list at the University of Memphis for the fall semester. To make the dean’s list, the students earn 12 or more hours in either the fall or spring semester with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
▪ David A. Mazzei of Kennewick was named on the fall semester dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.
▪ Grady Salaman, a freshman from West Richland majoring in public health, was named on the Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C, made the fall dean’s list. To qualify freshmen must earn a 3.25 GPA.
▪ Central Methodist University student Jordan Barber, an elementary education major from Kennewick, has been named to the CMU dean’s list for the fall semester. To make the list, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.50 or above for the semester.
▪ Alexandria A Corral of Richland has been named to the McDaniel College, Westminster, Md., fall dean’s list with highest honors. Highest honors are earned for a GPA in the 3.50-3.69 average.
▪ Prosser resident and Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, Calif., student Courtney Fredericks made the academic deans’ list at APU. Fredericks, a Psychology major, is honored for a fall semester academic standing of a 3.5 or better GPA.
▪ Pasco native Ludmila Sokolovich has been honored with the dean’s list at Newberry College, Newberry, S.C. Sokolovich had to achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
▪ Ciaran Carlson of Benton City was named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn., for the fall semester.
▪ Katie Lynn Beaumier of Richland a freshman majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 GPA and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
▪ Megan Sowers of Richland made the dean’s list at Kansas State University, Manhattan, for the fall semester. Students earning a GPA for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.
Comments