Prosser School Board member steps down

The Prosser School Board is seeking board candidates following the resignation of Warren Barmore.
The Prosser optometrist Warren Barmore has said he is stepping down now that voters passed a new school bond and he wants to let someone new help with the search for a new superintendent.
Superintendent Ray Tolcacher plans to retire in 2018 after 25 years with the district.
Barmore served on the school board from 2004 to 2009 and then rejoined the board in 2013.
The board has 90 days to appoint someone. The application deadline is March 17. Then the board plans to interview candidates March 21 and make the appointment March 28.
Community members must be a U.S. citizen registered to vote in District 4. For an application and more information, visit prosserschools.org.
