Students from the Mid-Columbia named to academic lists

▪ The following Baylor University students were named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the 2016 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Prosser — Jay D. Munn, Hankamer School of Business.
West Richland — Lindsey A. Bradley, Hankamer School of Business.
▪ The following students made the fall term scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Kennewick — Madison J. Badgley, freshman, pre-marketing; Keelie L. Kirby, junior, agricultural sciences.
Mattawa — Karalee Behling, junior, human devel and family science.
Moses Lake — Sarah E. Heyer, senior, animal sciences.
Pasco — Andrew J. Fangman, senior, agricultural sciences.
Richland — Stephanie G. Merwin, sophomore, pre-mechanical engineering; Morgan C. Howard, post baccalaureate, pre-computer science; Aaron T. White, senior, environmental sciences; Frederick L. Williams, sophomore, pre-construction engr mgt.
▪ The following students earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2016 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Hermiston — Ricardo Sotelo Santoyo, senior, elementary education.
Kennewick — Tawny Becker, junior, engineering.
Prosser — Christina Barnett, freshman, psychology; Kyla Norell, sophomore, biology
Richland — McKenna Dean-Hill, sophomore, social work; Taylor Lindquist, junior, biblical studies.
Sunnyside — Lisa Leyendekker, junior, theatre.
Walla Walla — Sarah Gibbs, freshman, music education; Colby Watilo, sophomore, psychology.
▪ Rogers State University were named on the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA, and no grades lower than a B.
Pasco — Lexi A. Ellingsen.
Walla Walla — Paige N. Pontarolo.
▪ The following students were named on the dean’s list at Heritage University in Toppenish.
Burbank — Olivia Ortega.
Benton City — Elisabeth Huerta, Filipp Shelestovskiy.
Hermiston — Nichole Faretta.
Kennewick — Nadine Bare, Sabrina Bare, Maria Bautista, Taylor Bills, Miranda Cobb, Kathryn Durst, Enrique Elsey, Danira Galvez, Anissa Garcia, Meagan Gillum, Britney Harper, Rosanna Herrera, Sarah Hof, Micaela Keller, Daniela Medina, Jennifer Mitchell, Carmen Olivares, Debra Olson, Shelby Parker, Mayra Ramos, Cassandra Simpkin, Christy Taylor, Amy Young-Blaine.
Pasco — Earl Anderson, Montserrat Anguiano, Alfredo Arroyo, Christina Bailey, Diana Bastian, Sarah Benson, Elisa Cantu, Elizabeth Cazares, Raul Chavez, Cassidy Cook, Yesenia De Leon, Veronica Delgado, Stacy Fangman, Claudia Garcia, Anabel Garcia, Delia Garza, Lourdes Gonzalez, Yolanda Guzman, Delaney Helmersen, Noemi Hernandez, Casey Jones, Maria Lara, Esmeralda Lopez, Maribel Luna, Tifanny Macias, Itzamary Montalvo, Vanessa Montalvo, Oscar Moyoroqui, Laura Murillo, Alexandra Orozco, Charity Patton, Eileen Rodriguez, Angel Rosales, Krystalina Sanchez, Priscilla Sanchez, Miguel Taboada, Ana Tapia, Marcela Torres, Jatnna Urena, Hannah Vieselmeyer, Ivonne Villa, Ashley Zahn.
Prosser — Mayra Andrade, Felipe Enriquez, Alyssa Loar, Cesar Lopez, Karen Mendoza, Johnathan Schab, Anthony Tzib, Juan Valencia, Eva Villaba, Beatriz Zamora.
Richland — Hassan Almosawi, Kyle Bailey, Taylor Korenkiewicz, William Nicksich, Emily Noland, Tim Orr, Anndrea Reisenauer, Jessica Saddler, Hunter Strickland, Tosca Wojnas.
Walla Walla — Shelby Romm.
Comments