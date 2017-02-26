Education

February 26, 2017 8:42 PM

Mid-Columbia students named to college dean’s lists and honor rolls

Tri-City Herald

▪ The following Eastern Oregon University students were named to the dean's list for the 2016 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

College Place — Yolanda Maycumber

Hermiston — Maria Arenas, Christopher Atwood, Caitlynn Barton, Samantha Baumgartner, Matthew Booher, Jessica Dixon, Makayla Mangione, Christian Peterson, Gaige Phillips, Lily Ringe, Brittany Smith, Emily Spinden, Truc Truong.

Kennewick — Brenden Kelly, Alonso Mendoza Medina, Amanda Miller, Arin Zitterkob.

Pasco — Adelina Guzman, Elisa Guzman

Prosser — Makensie Forsyth

Walla Walla — Kate Hogan, Joel Jacobs, Sierra Ybarra

West Richland — David Manson

▪ Montana State University, Bozeman, has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2016.

Kennewick: Victoria Bamer, Megan Schatz.

Pasco: Andrew Clark, Trenton Steach.

Prosser: John Hanlon.

Richland: Zane Ashford, Nickolas Avila, Andrew Bauer, Whitney Kieffer, Sean McCormick, Trevor Morrow.

Walla Walla: Dominique Cox, Benjamin Miedema.

▪ Darrin Miller of Othello was named to the Concordia University, Seward, Neb., honor list for the fall 2016 semester

