Mid-Columbia students named to college dean’s lists and honor rolls

▪ The following Eastern Oregon University students were named to the dean's list for the 2016 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
College Place — Yolanda Maycumber
Hermiston — Maria Arenas, Christopher Atwood, Caitlynn Barton, Samantha Baumgartner, Matthew Booher, Jessica Dixon, Makayla Mangione, Christian Peterson, Gaige Phillips, Lily Ringe, Brittany Smith, Emily Spinden, Truc Truong.
Kennewick — Brenden Kelly, Alonso Mendoza Medina, Amanda Miller, Arin Zitterkob.
Pasco — Adelina Guzman, Elisa Guzman
Prosser — Makensie Forsyth
Walla Walla — Kate Hogan, Joel Jacobs, Sierra Ybarra
West Richland — David Manson
▪ Montana State University, Bozeman, has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2016.
Kennewick: Victoria Bamer, Megan Schatz.
Pasco: Andrew Clark, Trenton Steach.
Prosser: John Hanlon.
Richland: Zane Ashford, Nickolas Avila, Andrew Bauer, Whitney Kieffer, Sean McCormick, Trevor Morrow.
Walla Walla: Dominique Cox, Benjamin Miedema.
▪ Darrin Miller of Othello was named to the Concordia University, Seward, Neb., honor list for the fall 2016 semester
