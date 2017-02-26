Education

February 26, 2017 6:14 PM

9 educators to be honored with Crystal Apple awards

Tri-City Herald

Nine Mid-Columbia educators will be honored March 9 as part of the 19th annual Crystal Apple Awards.

The awards, which began in 1999, recognize outstanding educators in the Educational Service District 123.

This year’s winners are:

▪  Alicia Barber, a third-grade bilingual coach at Rowena Chess Elementary in Pasco.

▪  Stephanie Bradshaw, a kindergarten through fifth-grade teacher at Finley Elementary.

▪  Tricia Clary, a fourth-grade teacher at Mesa Elementary with the North Franklin County School District.

▪  Betti Gregg, an eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick.

▪  Jacee Martinez, a second-grade teacher at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello.

▪  Kimm Minkler, a ninth- through 12-grade counselor at Kiona-Benton City High School.

▪  John Muchlinski, an eighth-grade algebra and physical education teacher at Columbia Middle School in Burbank.

▪  Laurie Price, an 11th- and 12th-grade career choices and work-based learning educator at Hanford High School in Richland.

▪  Dean Smith, sixth- through eighth-grade history, social studies and gifted class teacher at Housel Middle School in Prosser.

The ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. at the ESD 123 professional development center in Pasco.

The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Molly Curtiss at 509-544-5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.

