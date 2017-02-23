9 educators win Crystal Apple awards

The 19th annual Crystal Apple Awards will celebrate almost two decades of excellence in education at an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. March 9 at the Educational Service District 123 professional development center in Pasco.
The awards, which began in 1999, recognize some of the extraordinary educators responsible for shaping students’ futures.
One educator will be honored from each of nine school districts — Columbia Burbank, Finley, Kennewick, Kiona-Benton, North Franklin, Othello, Pasco, Prosser and Richland. The winners already have been informed. The Othello and Prosser school districts joined the award program this year.
The awards are sponsored by businesses, community service groups and other organizations wishing to show their appreciation and support for outstanding teachers across our region. This year’s winners bring the total number of Crystal Apple recipients to 219.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Molly Curtiss at 509-544-5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.
Comments