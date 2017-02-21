Pasco School Board to ask voters again for bond levy

The Pasco School Board agreed Tuesday night to form a community stakeholders group, with the aim of presenting another bond proposal to the voters in the November election.
The board listened to feedback from 80-100 people for two hours. Most were in agreement that a new bond proposal is needed. Testimony was split whether to include a fourth middle school in the proposal.
No vote was taken, but there was no dissent among board members about the need for the stakeholders group, which will take a close look at what the bond should include.
Pasco voters rejected the school district’s most recent $69.5 million bond in the Feb. 14 election, with about 57 percent of the votes in favor, roughly 3 percent less than needed to pass.
