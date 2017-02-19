Cancellations push students to study harder for Advanced Placement tests

When Naomi Heuer signed up for two Advanced Placement classes, she knew they took a lot of responsibility.
What the 16-year-old Kamiakin High School junior didn’t expect was to lose 10 days of instruction before taking the tests in May.
The fixed date of the tests, combined with a series of cancellations because of the snow, is challenging Advanced Placement teachers and students across the region to fit the same material into a shorter period of time.
The College Board, the same company responsible for managing the SATs and PSATs, provides the Advanced Placement tests to students across the nation during the first two weeks of May.
Passing the tests gives them a chance to earn college credit and can set them apart when they’re applying for college.
Heuer signed up for environmental science and language and composition because she wanted to challenge herself.
“Science and English are a few of my favorite classes, so I thought it was fitting to take advanced courses for those subjects,” she said.
The time crunch is being felt in school districts across the area. Since December, Kennewick and Pasco lost 10 days to snow and ice and Richland canceled nine.
The English course is designed to make students better readers and writers. They compose different forms of essays, learn about writing drafts and conduct research.
The environmental science course teaches students about natural systems and the impact of humans on the world.
The three-hour tests follow a similar form, with students answering multiple-choice questions focused on the subject material, followed by essay questions.
Some of the tests in Heuer’s regular classes are old Advanced Placement tests, so students can get used to the format before they take the exam.
“Normally, my teachers will teach us during the class time and then we study the new content at home on our own,” she said.
Tests and projects Heuer planned to take during snow days were either canceled or changed to make them easier. Her teachers are rushing to fit in the content before the May deadline.
“This means that students will need to study at home on their own more than we were previously in order to get us back on schedule,” she said.
School districts sent the information about their Advanced Placement courses to the College Board before the school year started, said Ron Williamson, Kennewick School District’s assistant superintendent of secondary education. Teachers and administrators couldn’t plan on losing two weeks of class.
“I know our teachers are going to do everything they can,” he said. “Whether you can make up all of that time is yet to be seen. That’s going to be a challenge.”
Some teachers may arrange after-school study sessions, Williamson said.
“You’ve got to be a real committed student to be in AP,” he said. “Typically our kids in AP are kids who are used to doing homework. They want to leave high school well-prepared for college.”
The College Board offers students tools to help them study for the test, including practice questions and advice for taking the test.
Hanford High School Principal Tory Christensen and teacher Bertha Rachinski said Richland School District teachers are adapting to the situation.
“We have very positive teachers who adjust to help students be successful, no matter what is thrown at them,” Christensen said.
Rachinski and fellow teacher Kim Reifle teach Advanced Placement language and composition classes.
While preparing for the test is part of the class, Rachinski’s biggest goal is for students to leave with stronger writing skills and deeper reading experiences.
“Usually about 80 percent of the kids take (the test),” she said. “If students work hard in class and have done some wide reading on their own they usually do OK.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
