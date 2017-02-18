Auction of Washington Wines donates $278,000 to WSU

The Auction of Washington Wines recently announced a $278,000 contribution to the state’s wine industry to support the viticulture and enology research program at Washington State University (WSU).
The donation will fund research to benefit grape growers and wine producers.
The auction is the single largest private donation to Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology research program, accounting for more than one-quarter of their research funding.
In its 30th year, the Auction of Washington Wines has contributing more than $2.4 million. The event’s mission is to support the growth and global awareness of the Washington State wine industry.
For more information, visit auctionofwashingtonwines.org.
Comments