Kennewick high school graduation date to remain June 3

The Kennewick School Board decided Monday to keep high school graduation on June 3.
The school board was trying to figure out how to make up for eight snow days to meet state requirements.
State law requires 180 days of class for most students. Schools can schedule seniors to spend five days out of class, allowing them to graduate a week before school ends.
Kennewick’s seniors will have to make up three days on Saturdays, the board decided Monday.
Richland and Pasco school districts are facing the same issues because of this winter’s storms.
Comments