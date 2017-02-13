Kennewick elementary school principal honored

Cottonwood Elementary School’s principal was recognized for her work in the region by the Association of Washington School Principals.
MaryAnn Kautzky was named the Lake Wallula regional elementary principal of the year. The region includes 12 districts across Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
She began her career in education 28 years ago. She started in the Kennewick School District in 2004 as Southgate Elementary’s principal in 2004. She moved to Cottonwood when the Kennewick school opened in 2010.
“My mission as an educator has always been to ensure students get the most out of their education,” she said. “I’m humbled and honored to be included among the qualified and distinguished individuals who have earned this recognition.”
The school’s students standardized test scores are consistently high, at least 90 percent of third-graders meet the district’s goal of reading at their grade level and at least one grade meets the district’s math goal every year, district officials said.
“MaryAnn is known for her work ethic, a dedication to learning an a focus on collaboration that has made Cottonwood an intensely dynamic and high-performing school,” said Greg Fancher, the assistant superintendent of elementary education.
Kautzky is receiving her award in June during a joint conference of the association and the Washington Association of School Administrators. As part of receiving the regional prize, she is eligible to receive the state elementary principal of the year award.
