West Richland student spent week as page in Olympia

Canon Briggs, an eighth-grade student at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland, spent a week working as a page for the state Senate at the capitol in Olympia.
Canon was one of 15 students who served as a Senate page during the first week of the 2017 legislative session.
She was sponsored by Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Kennewick, who represents the 8th Legislative District.
“I think hands-on experience with the legislative process is valuable knowledge, and I was happy to give Canon insight into Washington lawmaking,” Brown said.
The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.
Canon, 14, enjoys listening to music, and plays the trumpet and French horn in her school’s jazz band. She is the daughter of Bevan and Sara Briggs of West Richland.
For more information about the Senate Page Program, go to leg.wa.gov.
