Tri-Tech preschool accepting applications starting Feb. 6

People can begin applying for Tri-Tech Skills Center’s preschool program on Feb. 6.
The program is open to children between 3 and 5 years old. Students are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Parents must pay a non-refundable $55 fee to reserve the spot, and $80 in monthly tuition.
The district offers sessions between 8:10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., and between 11:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. The classes are taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October to May.
Students need to be 3 by Aug. 31 and toilet trained.
People can fill out applications between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Room 140 at Tri-Tech’s campus, located at 5929 W. Metaline Ave.
For more information, call 509-222-7300.
Comments