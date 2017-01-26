Columbia Basin College trucking into the future

0:23 Demolition on Clover Island Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:11 A time for snow angels