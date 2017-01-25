Kennewick, Richland keep graduation dates — for now

Graduation day is staying the same in Richland and Kennewick — for now.
The Kennewick school board discussed Wednesday night moving graduation for its seniors from June 3 to June 10 after losing eight days because of snow and cold weather.
In the end, the board delayed its decision until it’s Feb. 8 meeting because it wants to survey parents of graduating seniors.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent declaration of emergency allows the district to ask the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to waive the requirement that students spend 180 days in class. The students are required to stay in school until June 14.
Seniors can spend their last five days out of class, but they still need to spend until June 7 in school. That would be the Wednesday after graduation.
If they spend less than 175 days in class, the districts risks losing a portion of the money they receive from the state. Richland’s Superintendent Rick Schulte said it would be roughly $150,000. Kennewick would lose $45,000 a day.
Richland and Kennewick split the $8,000 cost to rent the Toyota Center for their graduations, and Schulte said the venue is available on the following weekend.
All of the high school principals in both districts recommended moving graduation, he said. The principals felt the students would be less concerned about their academics by that point.
On Tuesday, when Richland School Board President Rick Jansons suggested delaying the graduation date to June 9, he was met with resistance from parents in the audience and two school board members.
They’ve already booked hotels, already taken vacation days, to attend the ceremony and to celebrate with us.
Ken Poletski, parent
One parent, Ken Poletski, told board members that one of his children is preparing to graduate from Hanford High School, and family members are flying in from across the country.
“They’ve already booked hotels, already taken vacation days, to attend the ceremony and to celebrate with us,” he said.
He urged the board to look at other options before deciding to change the date and unsettle the plans of the graduating seniors.
Board members Gordon Comfort and Brett Amidan suggested finding a way to make the June 2 graduation date work. Comfort said the worst case scenario of the district losing $150,000 was better than shifting the day and putting families through turmoil.
If the district kept the same date, Comfort wanted the seniors to finish their graduation requirements before they received their diplomas.
If seniors needed to return to class for three days following graduation, Amidan said the district should coordinate with colleges, businesses and others to hold activities for seniors.
If Kennewick decides to change its day, Jansons said he agreed to make up the difference by spending the additional $4,000 to rent the Toyota Center on June 2.
