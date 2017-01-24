Richland, Kennewick schools may change graduation dates

Richland and Kennewick students may graduate a week later after a series of snow days.
The two school boards are discussing rescheduling graduation to the weekend of June 9-10 after more than a week of snow days at both districts.
Richland’s school board is talking about the change tonight. It’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 615 Snow Ave.
Kennewick’s board is considering the proposal Wednesday night. That meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.
Seniors are required to spend 175 days in class. Normally it means students graduate the week before school ends. If the districts allows seniors to leave school earlier, they risk losing a portion of the district’s state funding.
In Richland, the district could lose as much as $200,000, Superintendent Rick Schulte said in a memo to the school board. Richland is working with Kennewick because the two districts share the Toyota Center for graduation ceremonies.
“All high school principals at the two districts recommend moving graduation back a week,” Schulte said. “We understand some staff and families may have already made plans assuming a June 2 graduation date. In those cases, we would have to arrange some alternative accommodation.”
The districts could require students to come back to school during spring break or on Saturdays, but Richland’s superintendent said it’s likely families already planned to travel.
In Schulte’s experience, two thirds of the students and about half of the staff would miss class. He expected it would work for one day, but not for as many as six.
The district could run into similar problems if it asked seniors to return to class after graduating. Principals in both districts said it could lead to more seniors failing.
Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency for several Eastern Washington counties, including Benton County. The proclamation may allow districts to receive all of their state money if students spend less than 180 days in class, but the extension only applies if classes extend past June 14.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
