Richland seeks bond for new schools, improvements

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington