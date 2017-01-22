Richland seeks bond for new schools, improvements

Richland School District officials expect 2,000 more students by 2021, and they don’t have a place to put them.
Growth south of town and in West Richland, along with state-mandated daylong kindergarten and reduced class sizes, are pushing the district to ask voters to approve a $99 million bond.
The majority of the money, $60 million, would replace Badger Mountain and Tapteal elementary schools, and build two new elementaries.
“If we gain 200 students every year at the elementary level, for example, it’s going to start being overcrowded next year,” said Superintendent Rick Schulte.
The remaining money is going to a series of projects, including renovating Richland High School’s popular auditorium, improvements at Fran Rish Stadium and the Hanford High athletic fields and replacing the school district office.
The district estimates the 15-year bond could cost property owners an additional 49 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The increase means owners of a $200,000 home would pay $98 more each year.
It is expected to raise the school district’s portion of property tax bills to about $5.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, which includes the previously approved $3.31 per $1,000 school maintenance and operation levy.
School board President Rick Jansons said they stayed conservative by predicting higher interest rates and lower growth than normal.
School officials included replacing two aging schools and building a third elementary that were in a long-term facility plan, Schulte said. A fourth elementary was added to the plan because of the changes to kindergarten and class sizes.
Badger Mountain and Tapteal, both built in 1978, measure 45,000-square-feet. The schools are dealing with failing electrical and mechanical systems that cost $200,000 in the past year to fix.
The designs for their 65,000-square-foot replacements are not finalized, but Schulte and Jansons said the kindergarten through fifth-grade schools will have 24 classrooms, four per grade level, and will hold roughly 500 students each.
$60 million Elementary schools
$10 million Fran Rish Stadium
$6 million Hanford High athletic fields
$4 million Richland High Auditorium
$10 million New district office
$7 million Future school sites, classroom space
$1.4 million Preschool center at Jefferson Elementary
Schulte said the new schools feature separate gyms and cafeterias, easier to maintain heating and cooling systems and safety improvements.
“I think both the health and safety of the students is significantly better in the new buildings,” he said. “The instructional environment is better. The classrooms are set up with all of the modern technology.”
Schulte said the district timed the replacement of the schools to receive the highest amount of matching funds from the state — about $22 million for the new schools and $16.6 million for replacing the old schools.
If the bond is approved, the district plans to start construction on the new buildings, so they can be used while Badger Mountain and Tapteal are rebuilt.
One school will serve the growing community near the intersection of Belmont Boulevard and Bluewood Street in West Richland. The second is planned for land in south Richland, which hasn’t been purchased.
About $16 million will be spent on improvements at Fran Rish Stadium and the Hanford High athletic fields.
The $10 million in upgrades at the stadium include replacing the grass with field turf, putting a new surface on the track and replacing the bleachers, restrooms and locker rooms on the home side of the field.
Currently, when Richland and Hanford’s football teams are finished using the fields, the grass needs time to recover, Schulte said. With artificial turf, the field can be used all year by various school sports, including soccer, lacrosse, marching band, physical education classes and other community groups.
The $6 million project at Hanford High would include installing bleachers to seat 2,000 students, adding a concession stand and replacing the the portable toilets with permanent restrooms, and resurface the track and athletic fields.
“Especially for evening athletic events in the dark, there is considerable concern about Porta Potties,” Schulte said.
The bond also includes $4 million to renovate Richland High School’s auditorium. The state is expected to contribute $4 million to the project, which includes replacing the 1,500 seats, adding restrooms, creating a center aisle and replacing the stage, along with lighting and sound systems.
The auditorium is the largest performing arts venue in the Tri-Cities and is home to the Mid-Columbia Ballet’s annual performance of The Nutcracker.
Another $10 million would be used to build a new teaching, learning and administration center. The building would replace the current office on Snow Avenue, and bring the Teaching and Learning and Special Programs departments under the same roof.
The Snow Avenue building was initially built as a grocery store in 1948, and is too small for the district’s needs. Schulte said the building only has three toilets and problems with the electrical, heating and air conditioning systems.
Also, the 1982 wing on the old Jefferson Elementary would be upgraded to be used as a preschool center and about $7 million would be dedicated for buying land for future school sites and more classroom space when needed.
Ballots are expected to be mailed next week and must be returned by Feb. 14.
