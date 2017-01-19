Snow days could plow into Tri-City graduations

This winter’s harsh weather could snowball into a big problem for June graduations.
State law requires seniors to spend the last five days of the 180-day school year on non-instructional work, such as preparing for graduation.
However, the state doesn’t regulate the graduation dates, said Nathan Olson, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s director of communications. School districts decide when graduations are held.
And the Kennewick School Board will be the first next week to discuss if it must delay its June 3 graduation because classes were canceled seven days already this school year.
The board is expected to hear options at Wednesday’s meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.
Richland’s June 2 graduation ceremonies may be discussed during the school board’s 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at 615 Snow Ave.
Superintendent Rick Schulte said he also needs to discuss the situation with the assistant superintendents and high school principals before any decision was made.
“We’re going to give it careful consideration before we decide on the best course of action,” he said.
Both districts booked the Toyota Center for their graduation ceremonies this year.
Pasco High School and Chiawana High School ceremonies are planned for June 3 at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The Pasco School District faced a similar problem last year after a teacher strike delayed the start of school by nine days, said Shane Edinger, a communications manager with the district.
The district rearranged the school year, shortened winter break and held graduations a week after most Mid-Columbia high schools held their commencement ceremonies.
The Pasco board has yet to schedule a discussion on the issue.
