Richland teacher incorporates Seahawks enthusiasm in classroom

Teacher Krista Barrett is surrounded by Seahawks’ blue and green on Friday while teaching her second-grade students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School in Richland.
Many of students and staff throughout the school have joined in the spirit of supporting the Seattle NFL team as it enters the second week of playoffs.
Barrett has an extensive collection of Seahawks items in her room and uses them to motivate her students in class.
The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 1:35 p.m.
