Pasco resets migrant, bilingual parent conference

A conference aimed at helping Spanish-speaking Pasco School District parents was rescheduled for Feb. 18.
The annual Migrant and Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee conference was planned for the weekend, but organizers changed it because of freezing temperatures predicted for the weekend, said Pasco School District officials.
The event is 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. but the location may change.
Hundreds of Pasco families attend a host of informative sessions during the annual conference.
It is free, but only open to Pasco School District families. It is organized by parents for parents and the sessions are conducted entirely in Spanish.
