16 Pasco school faucets replaced after finding lead

Pasco School District replaced water fixtures at Captain Gray elementary after 13 appeared to add lead to the water.
Most of the positive results for lead in a recent set of tests were at the former early learning center, turned K-6 STEM elementary school. Three more were found at three other schools.
The district hired Fulcrum Environmental Consulting to take samples from the 1,100 fixtures that supplied water for drinking or food preparation so they could be tested for lead and copper. They found 16 faucets were positive for lead, and 22 faucets in seven schools were positive for the less dangerous element, copper.
The testing started in anticipation of a state requirement to be implemented this year to check water in the schools for the metals.
Lead can build up in a child’s system and cause learning difficulties, irritability, fatigue, vomiting and seizures.
Copper, in too high of amounts, can cause gastrointestinal illness. In most cases, people flush the metal from their system.
As part of the test, the consultants tried to create the conditions most likely to cause lead or copper to appear. After running cold water through the faucet or fountain, they placed a bag over the spigot and let it sit overnight. Then they collected the first water out of the faucet the next day.
A Pasco laboratory checked the samples to see if they contained more than 15 parts per billion of lead and more than 1,300 parts per billion of copper — the levels the Environmental Protection Agency suggests officials take some sort of action.
Most of the positive results for lead appeared at Captain Gray, Ochoa Middle, Pasco High and Whittier Elementary schools each had one faucet testing positive for lead.
Rick Dawson, the Benton-Franklin Health District
Officials reacted as soon as they learned about the positive results by placing bags over the faucets, labeling them and, in some cases, shutting off the water to them, said Aubrey Pitzer, the district’s safety and risk manager.
Then they started a second set of tests, taking three samples. The first to test the fixture, the second to test the pipe leading to the fixture, the third to test the pipe delivering the water.
When results came back positive for 13 of the faucets at Captain Gray for lead, officials replaced them, and any others that were the same style or were installed at the same time.
“It helps us too, because now we know when these fixtures were replaced,” she said. “They were replaced with fixtures that meet current standards.”
Rick Dawson, with the Benton-Franklin Health District, said the district was taking proactive steps to protect the health of children.
“We need not necessarily be alarmed when we find things,” he said. “What we should be alarmed for is if we find things and we don’t do something about it. It would be a bigger concern if the school district knew lead was present and didn’t do anything about it.”
Seven percent of the samples taken in a 2005 study of Washington schools came back positive for lead, Dawson said. Pasco schools are far below that range, and most of positive results are not coming in high above the EPA’s threshold.
“The other thing that we should all know is that drinking water ... is probably not anywhere near our biggest risk of exposure to lead in this community,” he said. “We have thousands of homes built prior to 1978 ... (when) we put lead-based paint all over the walls.”
If people are concerned their child might be exposed to lead, Dawson said they should take their child to a medical professional and have their blood tested for lead levels.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
