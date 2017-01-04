Pasco kindergarten teacher dies of cancer

Counselors are available at Whittier and Curie STEM elementaries for people dealing with the death of a kindergarten teacher.
Betty Hall, 47, was suffering from cancer and died Tuesday in Kennewick. She worked as a bilingual kindergarten teacher for the Pasco School District.
She spent most of her 22-year career working at Captain Gray, Rowena Chess and Whittier elementary schools.
The district’s normal policy is to offer counseling to students and faculty whenever anything upsetting happens, explained Leslee Caul, director of public affairs.
Hall is survived by her husband Larry and two daughters, Courtney and Cassidy of Kennewick.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
