Pre-Kindergarten programs offered in Kennewick, Pasco

People can learn how to prepare their children for kindergarten with events in Kennewick and Pasco.
The READY! for Kindergarten program returns to Kennewick schools starting Jan. 14. The program is free for any parent or caregiver with children preparing to enter schools in the district.
The workshops are aimed at teaching parents exercises they can do with their children to educate their child about math and reasoning. The fall workshops focused on language skills and the spring workshops showcase social and emotional learning.
“We all want the best for our children. We just don’t know what that looks like,” said Sara Schwan, the Children’s Reading Foundation’s executive director.
The classes are divided by the age of the child, and sessions are available in Spanish and for children with developmental delays and autism. A full schedule of the workshops is available online at bit.ly/READYinKennewick.
Childcare will be provided.
People from outside of the Kennewick School District can participate, but there will be a one-time $28 fee for a binder and $69 for a workshop kit.
For more information, call the foundation at 509-222-5035.
Pasco School District is planning an early learning fair at Twain Elementary School.
The program will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, and offers parents and caregivers the chance to learn activities they can do to prepare their child for school.
