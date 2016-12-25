Winter break activities coming to public libraries

Science, games, stories and other activities are coming to libraries throughout the Tri-Cities just in time for winter break.
The Regional Service Corps teamed up with the Mid-Columbia Libraries and the Richland Public Library for Warm Up with Cool Books. The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-29.
The Star Wars-themed event provides a place for children to learn about science and technology, said Bevin Yonkers, the service corps’ team lead. For the past 12 years, the Pasco-based Americorp program has brought educational activities and games to libraries in the area.
The events are free.
The downtown Pasco branch, at 1320 W. Hopkins St., will offer presentations from Pasco police at 1 p.m. Dec. 27; the Red Cross at 1 p.m. and the Bechtel National Planetarium at 3 p.m. Dec. 28; and the Columbia Basin College STEM Club at 1 p.m. and the Reach museum at 3 p.m. Dec. 29.
The west Pasco branch, at 7525 Wrigley Drive, will play host to presentations from Bechtel National Planetarium at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and Pasco police at 3 p.m. Dec. 29
The Kennewick branch, at 1620 S. Union St., will offer presentations from the Columbia Basin College STEM Club at 1 p.m and the Hanford Reach Museum at 3 p.m. Dec. 27; Kennewick police at 1 p.m. and the pet-related activity Love on a Leash at 3 p.m. Dec. 28; and Miss Tri-Cities at 1 p.m. and LIGO at 3 p.m. Dec. 29.
The Keewaydin Park branch, at 405 S. Dayton St., will play host to presentations from Kennewick police at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 and the Bechtel National Planetarium at 3 p.m. Dec. 29
The Richland Public Library, at 955 Northgate Drive, will offer presentations from the Wizard of Impact at 1 p.m. and Big Top the clown at 3 p.m. Dec. 27; the Reach museum at 3 p.m. Dec. 28; and the Red Cross at 1 p.m. Dec. 29.
For more information, go to http://rsca.us/service/reading-projects.html.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments