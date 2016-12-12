Donation allows planetarium attendees to explore

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:58 Living Christmas Tree

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state