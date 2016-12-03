Education

Construction on new college medical center reaches milestone

Construction crews placed the last beam on the Columbia Basin College’s Wortman Medical Science Center.

Officials held a topping out ceremony on Friday for the $17.7 million medical center. The traditional building rite is marked by placing the uppermost construction beam on a building.

When the 72,000-square-foot building is finished in 2017, it will house students involved in the college’s nursing, paramedic, EMT medical assistant and fire science programs.

The facility will also function as a medical clinic to treat people through Kadlec’s family medicine residency program. Plans call for 32 exam rooms and an X-ray suite.

The facility’s namesake is Rand Wortman, the former Kadlec Regional Medical Center chief executive officer.

Kadlec donated $3 million for the project.

