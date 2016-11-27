Education

November 27, 2016 7:40 PM

Prosser scholarship information session scheduled Dec. 6

Tri-City Herald

The Prosser Scholarship Fund, in association with the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, is awarding scholarships to the graduating class of 2017.

The scholarship applications will be available Jan. 1 and due March 6. The fund will give 10 $1,000 scholarships; eight Olney $2,000 scholarships, renewable for four years; and 20 Merle Burnham-Caulkins $2,500 scholarships.

An information session for the scholarships and the financial aid process is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Prosser High School library.

For more information, go to bluemountainfoundation.org.

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos