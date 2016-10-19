Honor rolls: Washington State University

The following students were named on the summer president’s honor roll at Washington State University. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who stand above the rest with excellent academic performance. To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and earn a grade-point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.
Benton City: Halee E. Austin, Loren G. Fidel Devers, Michelle M. Smith and Carrie A. Stewart.
Connell: Courtney M. Colclasure and John R. Johnson.
Dayton: Morgan L. Breland, Malia R. Frame and John T. Leonard.
Grandview: Samuel R. Bogen, Jared L. Churchill and Amanda L. Marquez
Kennewick: Jaime A. Aguila, Bakr T. Al Izzi, Yuliya Baranovskaya, Scott A. Barcus, Samuel Barnes, Maria P. Bergman, Deanna Breckon, Daniel M. Cain, Kylie N. Chiesa, Theresa M. Cmelik, Jamie R. Cone, Chance N. DeSmet, Victoria L. Diehl, Kevin E. Dorow, Nicole M. Edwards, Jennifer R. Emberton, Callie L. Hardy, Julie M. Harrington, Tyler D. Herman, Mishawn O. Hess, Lauren E. Hiller, Catharine A. Hurst, Margarita S. Kalieva, Amelia E. Kittson, Rachel M. Loomis, McKala C. Lutes, Francesco Luzi, Marissa E. Makeeff, Jerry C. Morgan, Ivan C. Mugisha, John G. Peret, Erik E. Peterson, Gretchen A. Rick, David M. Ryther, Lindsey K. Schauble, Talia C. Schueller, Nathan J. Schuyler, Kylee D. Sellers, Karissa A. Shiflet, Chandra K. Stevenson, Kaitlyn Stolle, Ryan D. Thomas, Jacob I. Ulbricht, Niki L. Wilkinson and Rylie C. Winters.
Mattawa: Audra E. Eckenberg.
Moses Lake: Emily M. Dennis, Jared R. Goodwin and Emily K. Olson
Othello: Arnoldo Garza and Callie M. Ochoa
Pasco: Norma Aguilera-Vazquez, Stacy M. Atchison, Andrea M. Calveard, Stacey L. Cox, Gricela Cruz, Yuriy V. Dubinets, Aaron W. Enderlin, Diana Fuentes, Jaime R. Garcia, Arturo R. Gutierrez, Nefertiti Gutierrez, Braylon T. Hanson, David Isley, Kaitlyn N. Lee, Zachary F. Luther, Mario Miranda, Alejandro Pacheco, Aaron C. Pelly, Nathan R. Poe, Ana I. Sandoval, Mitchell J. Seal, Lella M. Sullivan, Roberto Tapia, David Torres, Kelsey E. Toyoda and Nelli A. Zavalnyuk
Prosser: Andres Romero, Lorraine M. Seymour and Rylee M. Suhadolnik.
Richland: Courtney S. Alsbury, Israa Q. Alshaikhli, Emma K. Ballew, Karen R. Ballew, Samantha R. Beck, Kevin A. M. Berry, Leah A. Bogen, Lauren J. Carlson, Angel R. Castaneda, Cameron M. Cross, Makenzie J. Cross, Adrian J. Deleon, Kyle A. Farley, Nina M. Garcia, Gordan Gavric, Anna M. Girgis, Tonya D. Goche, Adam C. Halvorsen, Madison M. Hamm, Justin M. Hawkes, Seth D. Hays, Rebecca L. Hoerner, Alaina M. Hyatt, Alyta P. Julyk, Kitana M. Kaiphanliam, Viknesh S. Kasthuri, Bailee B. Kelty, Stefanie T. Kerns, Stephen K. Koegler, Scott C. Koopman, Scott M. Kovacs, Elinor S. J. Lake, Joel D. Larson, Mykenzie A. Lilly, Yimo Liu, Eric Loeffler, Kirby F. Marden, Trevor M. McBride, Derrek Michael, Sarah C. Miller, Allysa B. Nguyen, Delicia I. Olsen, Michael R. Olson Jr., Juliana D. Pryor, James M. Rausch, Rebecca J. Rausch, Matthew F. Rutt, Matthew M. Schulz, Alexis H. Schutte, Kaitlynn C. Schwarz, Devan T. Smith, Kaitlin A. Smith, Anne N. Taylor, Grace V. Taylor, Joseph J. Traverso, Adam J. Whittier, Austin J. Wingle and Bret L. Worthington.
Sunnyside: Carlos Lugo-Badillo.
Waitsburg: Carla S. Hurlbert.
Walla Walla: Michael A. Anderson, Nadia V. Chavez, Colleen R. Gibbons, Allison M. Greene, John N. Healy, Jacob A. Metcalf, Heather A. Michels, Jeanette P. Nuno, Anna E. Pettyjohn and Cathy M. Tolley.
Warden: Yeseily M. Pruneda.
West Richland: Jasmin Cardenas, Christy M. Depp, Brian M. Elzie, Larissa R. Hines, Sabrah L. Holmes, Cahley G. Jaekel, Lauren M. LaSalle, Kenneth M. Murry, Stephanie R. Nash, Mary L. Peters, Maria L. Rodriguez, Colton J. Shelby, Brigitte L. Weese and Reilee C. Williams.
Zillah: Leigh-Ann G. Purdy.
