Education

October 19, 2016 12:53 PM

National honor society opening chapter at WSU Tri-Cities

Tri-City Herald

National honor society Phi Kappa Phi is opening a chapter at WSU Tri-Cities.

The chapter is the 338th chapter in the country. An institution needs to be an accredited four-year college or university with an “established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the society” to open a chapter, according to the university.

“Its focus on the quality of the academic experience and hands-on project-based instruction is evidence of WSU Tri-Cities commitment to academic excellence and the Phi Kappa Phi mission,” stated Mary Todd, the society’s executive director.

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos