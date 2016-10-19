National honor society opening chapter at WSU Tri-Cities

National honor society Phi Kappa Phi is opening a chapter at WSU Tri-Cities.
The chapter is the 338th chapter in the country. An institution needs to be an accredited four-year college or university with an “established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the society” to open a chapter, according to the university.
“Its focus on the quality of the academic experience and hands-on project-based instruction is evidence of WSU Tri-Cities commitment to academic excellence and the Phi Kappa Phi mission,” stated Mary Todd, the society’s executive director.
