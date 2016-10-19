Finley School District asking voters to approve bond

The Finley School District is asking voters to approve a bond for the first time in 17 years.
The school board approved placing a $10 million bond on February’s ballot.
District officials are asking voters to approve the bond for renovations at the Career and Technical Education buildings, upgrades at the athletic facilities and additional projects throughout the district.
If it’s approved, property owners are expected to pay $1.73 per $1,000 of assessed value more on their property taxes.
“It’s the kind of bond that will address issues across the district,” Superintendent Lance Hahn said. “Every student across the district will benefit from it. No matter what level they’re at.”
The largest portion of the bond, $4 million, is slated for a series of projects, including carpeting at the elementary school, new roofing at the middle school and a new water distribution plant at the middle and high schools.
The list of projects for the $4 million includes replacing the lighting in the schools. Hahn said the bulbs for the lights aren’t available anymore.
“The only place we can find them is eBay,” he said.
It’s the kind of bond that will address issues across the district. Every student across the district will benefit from it. No matter what level they’re at.
Superintendent Lance Hahn, Finley School District
The district plans to use $2.1 million to finish renovations on the Career and Technical Education buildings and greenhouses.
Hahn explained the district received a $3.4 million grant from the state to help begin work on the former bus garage. The building was not constructed to be a shop, and it’s only legal to use it as a shop if they keep the doors open.
The outside of the greenhouses were designed to last about 10 to 15 years when they were installed roughly 24 years ago.
District officials plan to use $2.6 million to upgrade the athletic facilities, including changing the grandstand at the high school’s football stadium to make it accessible to people with disabilities.
The money would pay for weight room equipment and to modernize the locker room.
The final portion, $405,000, is slated for security upgrades at all of the schools. Hahn said the cameras at the middle and high schools were installed more than 10 years ago, and the elementary school doesn’t have any cameras.
“We feel it’s really important,” he said.
The district hasn’t asked voters to approve a bond since 1999, and the bond was the repaid in 2011, Hahn said.
“The bond is really a community-driven bond. We’ve been discussing this for (more than) two years,” he said. “We’ve held at least a dozen or more community meetings.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments