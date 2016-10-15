Education

Richland teachers named Washington State Fellows

The state Superintendent of Public Instruction has selected nine Richland School District teachers as Washington State Fellows for the 2016-17 school year.

They are Stephanie Becker, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, early learning; Erin Bennett, Carmichael Middle School, English language arts (ELA); Kelly Casto, Hanford High School, math; Morgan Chittenden, Jason Lee Elementary School, ELA; Debbie Ellefson, Enterprise Middle School, science; Kelly Lindsley, Chief Joseph Middle School, science; Cheri Masters, Carmichael Middle School, science; Denise Rosenblum, River’s Edge High School, ELA; and Sandee Stroup, Richland High School, ELA.

The Fellows program is a statewide effort to build teacher leadership and support the instructional shift toward career and college readiness.

