District looking for a name for new Richland middle school

Richland School District is looking for a name for its new middle school.
Crews are working on the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math school located near the intersection of Keene Road and Belmont Boulevard, and it’s scheduled to open in August 2017.
The deadline for submitting names is Oct. 21.
People can submit a suggestion on the district’s website at www.rsd.edu.
The school district names its schools after geographic characteristics of the school’s location or after deceased people, who achieved local or national stature because of achievements in education, arts and science or because of historical significance in the region.
The district is seeking for suggestions for the school colors and mascot.
“The thing we need quickly is the (school’s) colors,” Superintendent Rick Schulte said.
The middle school is the fourth in Richland, and is part of the $98 million bond voters approved in 2013.
The school is going to be 108,000 square feet and hold 800 students. It is going to serve the area south of Keene Road.
Comments