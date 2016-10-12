Pasco school board finalizes projects for 2017 bond

The Pasco School District plans to ask voters to fund two new elementary schools, a middle school and add onto an elementary school with a 2017 bond.
The school board members approved a list of construction projects during their Tuesday night meeting.
Officials are working to determine the cost of the construction and the amount of the bond.
The package includes elementary schools 16 and 17. The two schools are each estimated to hold 800 students and measure about 72,000 square feet, Communications Manager Shane Edinger said.
Along with the new elementary schools, the school board agreed to add 6,000 square feet to Curie STEM Elementary. The building was finished during the last school year, and designed to allow for additions.
Board members previously said overcrowding at the elementary schools is a problem.
The district plans to replace Stevens Middle School. The new building is going to measure 92,000 square feet
Pasco schools expect to add between 700 and 1,100 students by 2020. A majority of the students are expects to be between the seventh- and twelfth-grades.
Other projects added to the list include safety, health, security and energy upgrades for several schools. The upgrades include new air conditioning and heating systems, repairing playground surfaces and two new bays for repairing school buses.
The school district’s population doubled during the past 16 years, rising from 32,066 people to 70,560 people. Enrollment at district schools increased as well, rising from 8,850 students to 17,353 people.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @CameronCProbert
