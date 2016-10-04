Bechtel donated $10,000 for Mid-Columbia STEM education

Bechtel National has donated $10,000 to the Washington State STEM Foundation and the Mid-Columbia STEM Network to help expand learning experiences to help prepare students for eventual careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Bechtel is the Department of Energy contractor building the Hanford vitrification plant.
“A STEM-literate population and next generation, in particular, is critical to our community and country,” said Jean Dunkirk, Bechtel senior counsel and foundation board member, in a statement.
The money will be used this school year to support several programs, including the STEM Innovation Grant Program that helps educators implement learning experiences. It also will support STEM Like Me!, a program that engages middle school students with professionals to help students envision futures with STEM careers.
In addition, the donation will support programs that link volunteers to classrooms and after school programs, provide student internships and unite the community as a national leader in STEM literacy.
