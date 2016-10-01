Education

October 1, 2016 7:34 PM

National Merit Scholarship 2017 semifinalists announced

Tri-City Herald

The semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program were recently announced for the state of Washington. Semifinalists are those from each state who scored the highest on the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year of high school.

Richland High School: Collin S. Ledema and Viknesh S. Kasthuri.

Hanford High School: Amy X. Huo, Andrew L. Keillor, Michael A. Mosqueda, Kevin Y. Weng and George L. Zhang.

Walla Walla High School: Noah S. Deitrick and John C. Hoffman.

Dayton High School: Zechariah B. Bryan.

For more information, go to nationalmerit.org.

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

CBC pioneers campus living for community college students

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos