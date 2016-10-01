Kennewick School District gives out Staff Excellence awards

Kennewick School District recently honored nine teachers and one volunteer with 2016 Staff Excellence Awards for their work for the schools and community.
All winners were nominated by district employees and were honored during a welcome-back event for staff at Kennewick High School.
▪ Outstanding Partner of the Year: Community volunteer Naw Su Su Tun Moses.
▪ Administrator of the Year: Principal Diana Burns of Horse Heaven Hills Middle School.
▪ Creativity in Curriculum: Judy Vo, dean of students and instructional coach at Edison Elementary School
▪ Staff Support Person of the Year: Network administrator of the KSD Administration Center Eric Veach, bus driver Jan Lenkersdorfer, and secretary of Highlands Middle School Kristi Lakey.
▪ Certificated Specialist Teacher of the Year: Stephanie Weyh, English as a second language teacher from Eastgate Elementary School.
▪ Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Third-grade teacher Joan Marble from Ridge View Elementary School.
▪ Middle School Teacher of the Year: Language arts and reading teacher Matt Patterson from Desert Hills Middle School.
▪ High School Teacher of the Year: Spanish teacher Teresa Urrego from Kennewick High School.
