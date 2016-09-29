Bands to march on Pasco for 35th Cavalcade

Drive past Pasco High School’s stadium Oct. 1 and you’ll hear an event 35 years in the making.
It will be the pounding of bass drums, crashing of cymbals and blaring of trumpets from 18 high school marching bands.
The bands and color guard teams from schools in Washington, Oregon and Idaho are competing in the annual Southeastern Washington Cavalcade of Bands.
The schools are judged in three divisions, based on the number of members in their bands. They take to the field every 15 minutes from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the finals for the top-scoring bands beginning at 6 p.m.
They are judged in several categories and their shows often feature elaborate and colorful props and sets.
The preliminary schedule shows Kiona-Benton City playing at 9:15 a.m.; Southridge High at 9:30; Richland High at 10; Kamiakin High at 10:45; Hermiston High at 11:15; Chiawana High at 11:30; Kennewick High at 11:45; and Hanford High at 2 p.m.
Pasco High is the host, so its band performs last at 3:15 p.m.
Cavalcade started in 1981 when band directors at Kennewick and Pasco high schools held the first competition at Edgar Brown. They moved to Lampson Stadium in Kennewick when the Pasco stadium needed renovations, and the event has been switching off between venues each year ever since.
Advance tickets for the daylong event cost $10 for adults. Tickets at the gate are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Tickets can be bought online at cavalcadeofbandswa.com. Band students from Kennewick and Pasco also are selling tickets.
Edgar Brown Stadium is 601 N. 18th Ave.
More information on the Cavalcade of Bands can be found at bit.ly/cavalcade2016.
35th annual Cavalcade of Bands
▪ Performances: 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Final competition: 6 to 9 p.m.
▪ Cost: $10 for preshow online tickets or $14 at the gate.
